Obituary: Zachary Ryan Bailey

Zachary Ryan Bailey, 26 of Big Springs, WV passed away February 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of Mark Ryan and Donna Jean Pierce Bailey of Macfarlan, WV.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Monique Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Heidi LaSette Bailey.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

