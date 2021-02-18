Advertisement

Ohio announces “maintenance” program for nursing home vaccinations

By Todd Baucher
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDARVILLE, Ohio- (WTAP) - Ohio has launched a program encouraging nursing homes and assisted living centers to host vaccine clinics for residents and staff.

The program is aimed at new residents and staff in long-term care facilities as well as current residents and staff who have not yet been vaccinated, and now have decided to do so.

Under what is called the “maintenance” program, facilities can host a clinic for residents and staff.

Governor Mike DeWine, meantime, announced vaccine eligibility opened up to Ohioans born with the medical conditions outlined below, or those who were diagnosed in early childhood whose conditions continued into adulthood. Following anecdotal reports of individuals with these conditions being denied vaccination appointments, particularly those with cystic fibrosis, Governor DeWine stressed that vaccine providers should vaccinate those of any age with any of the following conditions.

Governor DeWine again asked vaccine providers to collect and report accurate and complete data on vaccine administrations including race, ethnicity, age, and category of eligibility. This information is critical to understanding uptake rates among specific communities or occupations and also helps inform future policy and allocation decisions. The Ohio Department of Health will continue to reach out to all providers to make sure this critical information is being entered into the system.

