PHS students interact with famous sports figures in new elective

Samuel Vincent and Mike Golic
Samuel Vincent and Mike Golic(n/a)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School is sporting a new elective that gives students a chance to interview sports icons.

Just Wednesday, students in Samuel Vincent’s “Sports in American Culture” class got to ask sportscaster Mike Golic questions for 45 minutes. They did the same with analyst Dean Blandino last Monday.

Vincent said he has been asking school leaders to let him teach a class on how sports impact American culture for a while and he now has the opportunity to do that through his new elective.

“My goal is for students to see that there have been people prior to them in sports that have made a huge impact on our culture; and to see that sports is more than just people playing games, that it can really be a huge impact on society and the world as a whole,” said Vincent.

The class has so far been a hit among students, according to Vincent.

He hopes to have new sports figures talk to the class once every two to three weeks.

The class’s next big guest is West Virginia University sportscaster Toni Caridi, who the class gets to interview on March 2.

