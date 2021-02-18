Pickup truck rolls over on Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio - (WTAP) - No one was hurt Thursday morning when a pickup truck rolled over on Route 7 near Skyline Steel, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m., and the truck was the only vehicle involved.

Belpre fire and ambulance crews and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Elsewhere, authorities in Wood and Washington counties reported only a few minor crashes blamed on slick road conditions.

