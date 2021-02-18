Advertisement

Pickup truck rolls over on Route 7

No one was hurt when a pickup truck rolled over Thursday morning on State Route 7 between...
No one was hurt when a pickup truck rolled over Thursday morning on State Route 7 between Belpre and Marietta, authorities said.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio - (WTAP) - No one was hurt Thursday morning when a pickup truck rolled over on Route 7 near Skyline Steel, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m., and the truck was the only vehicle involved.

Belpre fire and ambulance crews and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Elsewhere, authorities in Wood and Washington counties reported only a few minor crashes blamed on slick road conditions.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Three indicted on attempted murder charges
Brenda Snider
Obituary: Brenda L. Casto Snider
Grogg's heating offers safe ways to heat your home when the heat or power go out
Safe ways to heat your home if power goes out
Thousands of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley remained without power Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Power coming back on across MOV
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 2/18/21
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 2/18/21
Forecast for February 18th
Forecast for February 18th
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 11 deaths, 355 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday