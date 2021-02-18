Salvation Army providing shelter for the homeless in their area

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We’ve seen a lot of cold nights recently—and for some people it’s hard to find a place to stay warm.

There aren’t a lot of places for people who are homeless to take shelter in Marietta—even the Salvation Army doesn’t have a warm spot to take in anyone.

Because of this, the Salvation Army uses “The Sleep Safe Project” to help people in need.

The Sleep Safe Project puts people up in a hotel room for the night if they need a warm place to stay.

Officials say it has already helped dozens of people this year.

“So, we’ve provided 163 nights of shelter for 76 people since this project started back in October,” says Lt. Megan Moretz of Marietta’s Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army would like to thank the Marietta Community Foundation for their participation in helping with this project.

To donate to this program, you can click on this link to contribute in giving a night to one of the many seeking shelter.

