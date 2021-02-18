Advertisement

WVa House OKs bill to allow private school savings accounts

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The West Virginia House of Delegates has advanced a bill to allow publicly funded savings accounts for students to attend private schools.

The bill passed despite vehement opposition from Democrats and educators that the move would be costly, unnecessary and discriminatory.

The bill now goes to the Senate. It would give parents the option to use public funding to send their children to private schools. Private and homeschooled students would be allowed to participate, pushing the cost to the state to more than $100 million annually.

Most private schools in the state are Christian. Protections for students against discrimination based on religion and LGBT status were rejected in the bill.

