WVU-Parkersburg vaccination clinic postponed
MOVHD will let participants know when event is rescheduled
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday’s vaccination clinic at West Virginia University-Parkersburg has been officially postponed due to the inclement weather.
Carrie Brainard of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department called WTAP at around 6:20 a.m. to alert the station of the news. She also said that the department would let those who were scheduled to come in know when a rescheduled date had been made official.
