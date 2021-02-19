Art teacher uses snow day to create “snow gnome”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - In light of all of the snow the area has been getting, some people have taken time to make the most of it.

Jackson Middle School art teacher, Kay Mason created a “snow gnome” with what was provided to her at her home.

She says that she wanted to take the opportunity to be creative on her down time yesterday.

Mason has some previous expertise in making sculptures with sand in the past, and she says that the experience prepared her for this.

“It’s really more less playing and just using my artistic edge to play,” says Mason. “So, yeah it did, I’m sure. It’s a lot different than sand because you can’t get rid of the mistakes in the snow that you can get rid of in the sand.”

Mason says that she got the idea from a friend that she goes to church with who made a troll out of her snow.

