Crusaderettes prepare for another title run.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - When the calender reaches the third week of February, girls high school basketball in West Virginia should be in the first week of sectional tournament play.

But in this pandemic era, it’s just the first week of practice for a delayed and compressed season.

The last time we saw the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes in march of 202, they were undefeated and undeniably the best Class A team in West Virginia... just 2 wins away from a state championship.

They were denied their title quest, however, when the tournament was suspended after the quarterfinal round and eventually cancelled by COVID-19 concerns

Coach Marty Vierheller has his team back to work preparing to pick up where they left off.

Gone from last year’s team is All State point guard, and Crusaderette legend, Madeline Huffman.

But the Crusaderettes have a wealth of talent coming back, including Little Kanawha Conference Player of the Year Leslie Huffman, along with fellow All State player Aaliya Brunny.

They’re joined by talented role players Jenna Boice. and Madison and Lainie Ross, who are not related but do share the same great work ethic.

They’ll be joined by 4 freshmen, who Vierheller believes have the talent to contribute to the team’s success this season.

One underlying theme and motivaton for this team is to finish the championship quest they were denied by the pandemic a year ago.

Parkersburg Catholic begins it’s title quest on March third with the season opening game at Ravenswood.

