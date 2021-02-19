Advertisement

FAA will monitor 737 Max flights with satellites

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is using satellites to keep an eye on the return of the Boeing 7-3-7 Max.

The FAA says it’s partnered with a company in Virginia, to monitor every Max flight in real-time.

The goal is to look for any deviations from standard flight procedures and get an alert if anything comes.

Satellite notifications will also be used to analyze potential incidents.

Boeing’s best-selling jet returned to flight in November, which was grounded for 21 months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

The announcement shows the FAA is keeping an extra layer of scrutiny over the jets.

The planes are now flying for United and American airlines, while Southwest will resume Max flights next month.

