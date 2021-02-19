Fire on Lynn Street makes its way to house

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What began as a utility trailer fire on the 800 block of Lynn Street eventually made its way to, and involved, the rear of a neighboring house.

That’s according to the Wood County 911 Center, who said the call came in at 1:29 a.m. for the Parkersburg blaze.

They also said that while the Red Cross was called to the scene, no injuries were reported.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded, as did Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.