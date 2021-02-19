Advertisement

Fire on Lynn Street makes its way to house

Dispatch says no injuries reported at scene
House smoking after fire spread from utility trailer
House smoking after fire spread from utility trailer(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What began as a utility trailer fire on the 800 block of Lynn Street eventually made its way to, and involved, the rear of a neighboring house.

That’s according to the Wood County 911 Center, who said the call came in at 1:29 a.m. for the Parkersburg blaze.

They also said that while the Red Cross was called to the scene, no injuries were reported.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded, as did Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Three indicted on attempted murder charges
No one was hurt when a pickup truck rolled over Thursday morning on State Route 7 between...
Pickup truck rolls over on Route 7
Zachary Bailey
Obituary: Zachary Ryan Bailey
COVID-19 Vaccine KFYR
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at WVU-P postponed
A Ryder rental-truck driver was cited by authorities after his truck rear-ended an Ohio...
Another ODOT snowplow involved in crash

Latest News

Stonerise begins welcoming visitors under certain guidelines
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Amelia Haines
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Amelia Haines
WTAP News @ 6 - As snow continues falling, road crews keep working
WTAP News @ 6 - As snow continues falling, road crews keep working
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 98 deaths, 2,282 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday