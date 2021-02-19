Advertisement

Former Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball star Madeline Huffman is making her way at Fairmont State

Madeline Huffman is adjusting to college basketball and her role for the Fairmont State White Falcons.
Huffman is adjusting to college basketball play
Huffman is adjusting to college basketball play
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - High school basketball is in the rear view mirror for former Parkersburg Catholic super star Madeline Huffman.

The 4 time All State point guard is now playing college basketball for the Fairmont State White Falcons on the NCAA Division II level.

For the first time in her life, Huffman isn’t the star of the team, but the freshman is seeing a lot of playing time with an average of 18 minutes per game

She’s averaging 5 points a game, along with 2 and a half assists per game, and 11 steals in 12 games.

Fairmont has struggled with a 4-8 record, but Huffman scored 9 points Wednesday night as the Falcons knocked of Mountain East Conference northern divison leader Notre Dame

Madeline talks about the transition from West Virginia Class A hoops to NCAA Division II basketball.

“Coming in from high school to college, the pace of the game is so much faster.

But it’s good to have the leaders on the team to help you adjust quickly.

The coaches have never given up on me. They push you to be as good as you can be and they help you to adjust quickly”

