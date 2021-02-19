Advertisement

Gabe Hendershot signs with Fairmont State

Gabe Hendershot (center) signs with Fairmont State University
Gabe Hendershot (center) signs with Fairmont State University(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Gabe Hendershot has officially signed on to play football at Fairmont State University this fall.

Gabe had a great career at Parkersburg South, and is excited to move on to the next level.

“I had a great four years here at South,” Gabe said. “I’m really excited to get up there and get to work, and, you know, just compete. I’m just excited to get rolling. When I went up there and visited, it just felt like they rolled out a red carpet for me, and just like, I just feel like I’m a perfect fit up there.”

