Advertisement

HEARTWARMING VIDEO: La. neighbors feed stranded truck drivers

By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck stations off of Interstate 20.

Jennifer Dunlap teamed up with Haley Huffman and a number of others to help with the effort.

People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the...
People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the severe winter weather.(Haley Huffman via KSLA)

Dunlap says she saw rows of semitrucks lined up in the snow parked outside the Haughton Pilot truck stop off I-20. When she found out they had no gas or food, and weren’t expecting either of the two for at least a week, she decided to provide what she calls a “blessing.”

With the help of some friends, she went to a restaurant, stocked up on food, and parked her truck outside the gas station. She filled cups with soup and food, and handed it out to hungry truck drivers, who were very grateful for their generosity.

Dunlap captured the moments on a TikTok video that has since gone viral. She also says the group handed out food to dozens of first responders, who are out in this mess helping to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Three indicted on attempted murder charges
No one was hurt when a pickup truck rolled over Thursday morning on State Route 7 between...
Pickup truck rolls over on Route 7
House smoking after fire spread from utility trailer
Fire on Lynn Street makes its way to house
Zachary Bailey
Obituary: Zachary Ryan Bailey
More than 250,000 West Virginians eliminated from voting rolls

Latest News

Forecast for February 19th
Forecast for February 19th
Lynn Street fire
Fire on Lynn Street makes its way to house, 2/19/21
A Kentucky woman had her windshield break after a sheet of ice hit it.
Woman warns others after windshield shattered by sheet of ice on I-65
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical...
Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden heads to Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays