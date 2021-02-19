Advertisement

Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner resigns

Health Commissioner Anne Goon to take job in different part of the state
Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon
Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon(WTAP)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon resigned from her position Friday morning.

Goon says she has taken another job as a Health Commissioner in a different county in Ohio.

Goon’s contract required her to give a 60 day notice, so she will remain in her current position until April 20th.

The Marietta/Belpre Board of Health went into executive session during their regularly scheduled meeting Friday morning to discuss the resignation and ultimately accept it.

