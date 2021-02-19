Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Pleasants County for eligible West Virginia residents.

The clinic was held at the Pleasants County Public Library in St. Marys.

Health professionals administered almost 300 doses of the vaccine to essential workers and residents aged 65 and older.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Threat Preparedness Coordinator Carrie Brainard says the clinic ran smoothly.

“The vaccine clinic is going very well,” explains Brainard. “We have been scheduling people and we have like eight people per eight minute slots. We have four vaccinators and they’ve been running them through very fast. We are using new paperwork this time, so that has been a little bit of a process for us. It is transitioning us over to using Everbridge, which is the vaccinate.wv.gov, so we’re working on it to learn it and get it going. Everything has been going really well so far.”

