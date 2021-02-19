Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic in St. Marys

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Pleasants County for eligible West Virginia residents.

The clinic was held at the Pleasants County Public Library in St. Marys.

Health professionals administered almost 300 doses of the vaccine to essential workers and residents aged 65 and older.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Threat Preparedness Coordinator Carrie Brainard says the clinic ran smoothly.

“The vaccine clinic is going very well,” explains Brainard. “We have been scheduling people and we have like eight people per eight minute slots. We have four vaccinators and they’ve been running them through very fast. We are using new paperwork this time, so that has been a little bit of a process for us. It is transitioning us over to using Everbridge, which is the vaccinate.wv.gov, so we’re working on it to learn it and get it going. Everything has been going really well so far.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
No one was hurt when a pickup truck rolled over Thursday morning on State Route 7 between...
Pickup truck rolls over on Route 7
House smoking after fire spread from utility trailer
Fire on Lynn Street makes its way to house
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. governor announces lowering of restrictions
Zachary Bailey
Obituary: Zachary Ryan Bailey

Latest News

Southeast Ohio Food Bank holds second mobile food distribution for Washington County
Southeast Ohio Food Bank holds second mobile food distribution for Washington County
House smoking after fire spread from utility trailer
Fire on Lynn Street makes its way to house
Kennedy Stevens delivers baskets of goodies to nursing homes during the pandemic
This is Home: Girl delivers baskets to nursing home residents
Bills seek to limit governor’s powers on federal spending and emergency orders