Obituary: Karl E. Williams

Karl E. Williams, 52, of Washington, WV passed away in Seguin, TX.

He was born October 18, 1968 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Nola “Jeanne” Gragg Tackett (Orville) of Washington, WV and the late Robert E. Williams. Karl was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and was employed at Truck Movers. He loved trucks and enjoyed his family.

In addition to his mother and step-father, Karl is survived by his wife, Christina “Chris” Williams; his children, Kody Williams, Kory Williams (Madison Stewart) and Karlee Williams all of Washington, WV; two brothers, Ronnie Bush (Lulu) of Davisville and Tim Bush (Tammie Miller) of Parkersburg and one sister, Kim Bush of Calhoun County, WV.

Karl was preceded in death by his father and two siblings, Debbie Blough and Danny Bush.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Williams family.

