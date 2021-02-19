Obituary: Mary Alice Graham

Mary Alice Graham 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Thursday February 18th, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1940, in Washington County to the late Karl and Janie Eddy.

Mary attended Lawrence High School. She retired from Frontier School District where she worked as a cook for many years. She was a faithful member of Eddy’s Ridge Church of Christ. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and sister. She enjoyed volunteering for several years at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Mary loved all her family and enjoyed the large family gatherings whether it be dinner on Sundays after church services, weiner roasts, or gatherings to celebrate family occassions. She was an avid quilter, gardener, and loved her flower gardens (Roses and Iris).

Mary married Eugene G. Graham on December 7, 1957, they enjoyed 62 great loving years together until his death in January 2020. She is survived by 6 children: Lugene Foutty, Brian (Kathy) Graham, Ron (Rae) Graham, Diana (Gary) Gibson, Carla (Charles) Blair, Janie (James) Wagner, 4 siblings Gale (Ruth) Eddy, Dale (Judy) Eddy, Kay (Tim) Fleeman, Kenny (Terri) Eddy, 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A small private funeral service will be held at Eddy’s Ridge Church of Christ with burial following in Eddy’s Ridge Cemetery. The family plans to have a memorial service later this year but not at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, 15015 St. Rt. 26, Marietta, OH 45750.

