Obituary: Robert Clair “Bob” Parker

Robert Clair “Bob” Parker, 96, formerly of Belpre, died February 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by family, in Greenfield, OH.

Robert was born November 9, 1924, in Hockingport, OH and was the son of the late George Milton and Clara Belle Dufer Parker.

Robert was a 1942 graduate of Belpre High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and graduated from Coyne Electrical School while in the Army. He had retired after 55 years with the local I.B.E.W 968 where he spent many years as the president, business manager and international representative. He was a member of the American Legion Post 64 in Marietta, Masonic Lodge 609 in Belpre, Belpre Shrine Club-Scottish Rite 32nd Degree, Winter Haven FL Shrine Club and Winter Haven FL Pilots Club. He was a member of Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre and attended the First Baptist Church while living in Greenfield, OH. Bob was a charter member for the WWII memorial in Washington DC.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Joan Parker; daughter Robin Garman (Greg) of Greenfield; son Arthur Parker (Lide) of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren Mary Lide Parker of Chapel Hill, NC, Austin Parker of Atlanta, GA, Bryce and Sarah (Riley) Garman of Greenville, SC, Cale and Sierra (Houser) Garman of Greenfield, OH, Adam Garman of Greenfield, OH, Amy (Larimore) Garman of Frankfort, OH; great grandchildren Isabel, Claire, Elisabeth, Banks, Gabbi, Gracie and Briggs; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers George, Kim and William Parker; sisters Alice Parker and Phyllis Bailey.

Masonic services will be 1 PM Monday February 22, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Graveside services and military honors will follow at South Salem Cemetery in Ross County Ohio. Visitation will be from 12-1 PM on Monday. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Belpre Masonic Lodge 1413 Putnam Howe Dr., Belpre, OH 45714, the First Baptist Church 250 Lafayette St. Greenfield, OH 45123, or the Fayette County Hospice, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington Courthouse, OH 43160. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

