Obituary: Robert K. Goodwin

Robert K. Goodwin, 74 of Parkersburg passed away February 17, 2021 at the Worthington Manor Care Facility.

He was born in Kanawha County, WV. the son of the late Robert Austin and Nellie Maxine Kee Goodwin.

He had been in the construction business for many years and was in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He enjoyed hunting, trains and flying model planes.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Thompson (Howard) of Washington,WV. His niece, Teresa Pickett and his nephew, Mark Thompson; His great nieces and nephew, Audrey Pickett, Rachel Pickett, Trevor Thompson and Tracy Thompson as well as his cousins, aunt, uncles and his best friend who was like a brother, Kenny Detherage.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

There will be no visitation or services.

The family would like to thank Worthington Manor Care Facility, Amedisys Hospice and The Leavitt Funeral Home for the wonderful care that was given.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements

