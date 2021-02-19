Obituary: Ronald L. Eddy

Ronald L. Eddy, 82, of Marietta passed away at 12:35 am, Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 8, 1938, in Washington County, OH a son of Edward Virgil Eddy and Vera Louise Smith Eddy. Ronald was employed as a truck driver.

He married Wilda M. Brooks who survives with 2 sons, and 5 daughters: Ronald Allen Eddy of New Matamoras, Janice Estep of Mineral Wells, TX, Sharon (Greg) Taylor of St. Marys, WV, Karen (Donnie) Booth of New Matamoras, Jodie (Robert) Barnes of Millsap, TX, Jeryl (Tom) Bowie of Reedsville, OH, Brian (Linda) Edds of Reno; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister, and 4 sisters-in-law. Also surviving are special friends, Jeremy Brown of Dana Transport, Marlin Runnion of Chemical Leaman and his dog “Sugar.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 23) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Hope Cemetery (Eddy’s Ridge). Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

