Advertisement

Obituary: Ronald L. Eddy

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ronald L. Eddy, 82, of Marietta passed away at 12:35 am, Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 8, 1938, in Washington County, OH a son of Edward Virgil Eddy and Vera Louise Smith Eddy.  Ronald was employed as a truck driver.

He married Wilda M. Brooks who survives with 2 sons, and 5 daughters:  Ronald Allen Eddy of New Matamoras, Janice Estep of Mineral Wells, TX, Sharon (Greg) Taylor of St. Marys, WV, Karen (Donnie) Booth of New Matamoras, Jodie (Robert) Barnes of Millsap, TX, Jeryl (Tom) Bowie of Reedsville, OH, Brian (Linda) Edds of Reno; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister, and 4 sisters-in-law.  Also surviving are special friends, Jeremy Brown of Dana Transport, Marlin Runnion of Chemical Leaman and his dog “Sugar.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 23) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Hope Cemetery (Eddy’s Ridge).   Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mary Alice Graham
Obituary: Mary Alice Graham
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vera Ann Goff
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Steven Wayne Green
Terry Backus
Obituary: Terry Eugene Backus

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Robert Clair “Bob” Parker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Steven Wayne Green
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kathleen Davis
Virginia Pauline Jorgensen
Obituary: Virginia Pauline Jorgensen
David VanWey
Obituary: David A. VanWey
Zachary Bailey
Obituary: Zachary Ryan Bailey