Obituary: Terry Eugene Backus

Terry Eugene Backus, 67, of Belpre died February 11, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Terry was born on October 22, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of Dorothy Harris and the late Jesse William Backus.

Terry was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was the owner and operator of Belpre Tree Service. He loved his Harley and enjoyed Karaoke.

Terry is survived by his daughters Sarah Stephens (Matthew) of Cheney, WA and Bria Backus of Davisville, WV; brothers Larry, Gary and Bill Backus; sister Pam Backus; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister Peggy Stuart. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, OH. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

