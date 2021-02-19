Obituary: Vera Ann Goff

Vera Ann Goff, 54, of Parkersburg died February 18, 2021 at the Willows Nursing Home. She was born on May 16, 1966 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and was the daughter of Leland Henry and Julia Montgomery Goff.

Vera taught interpreting for the Hearing Impaired at WVU-P, Washington State Community College, Frontier High School and also worked with Easter Seal, Friends & Family of the Hearing Impaired and Special Olympics.

Vera is survived by her sister, Connie Goff; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Monday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday 3-5 pm and Monday 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.