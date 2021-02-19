Southeast Ohio Food Bank holds second mobile food distribution for Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With food insecurity continuing to be a growing concern in Washington County—the Southeast Ohio Food Bank came out to lend a helping hand.

The food bank came out to the Washington County Fairgrounds to provide food for residents of the area.

Families came at the start from 10 in the morning to 2 p.m. to receive resources that they need.

The sign up for this event was already a significant one as people filled up the list of 200 possible applicants within 36 hours.

Because of increase demand and calls to the group, the food bank expanded the list to 400 for today’s mobile food distribution.

“We were swamped with phone calls and e-mails and Facebook messages. And we were just really eager to meet the need however we could. So, we decided to add another truck,” says HAPCAP public relations manager, Claire Gysegem.

And although some of the people that signed up were unable to come out because of weather, they still have a chance of receiving their food.

The food bank is working with the “Harvest of Hope” to provide these donations to food pantries in the county to these individuals.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.