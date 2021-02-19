This is Home: Girl delivers baskets to nursing home residents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kennedy Stevens is 12 years old and wants to make a difference in a positive way.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought her a lot of extra time outside of school, so she began her own project. She was hoping to bring joy to residents in local nursing homes.

“We deliver baskets,” Kennedy said. “We have men’s baskets and women’s baskets and we send them over with snacks, and lotion, and activity books and stuff like that, so that they can do stuff since they don’t have any visitors right now.”

Although Kennedy, and her friends who help her, cannot go inside the nursing homes to deliver the goodies in person, because of the strict they are still able to drop them off and give a happy and loving message to the residents of the home.

Kennedy says the residents there really like the baskets, even though they can’t thank her in person.

“They’re usually very thankful,” she says. “The residents now will have something to do during this time.”

When Kennedy started this project, she figured it might only be the delivery of a few baskets, but when she asked the community for donations, she was stunned at how willing people were to help her out.

“It definitely surprised me,” said Kennedy. “I didn’t think there would really be that many (donations), and it’s grown a lot bigger than I thought it would.”

She now has made over 100 baskets, and delivered them to several nursing homes in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Kennedy hopes this act of good deeds will help inspire others to do the same.

“It’s very special to me,” she said. “I realize that it is also going to be sparking ideas for other people so that they can be more active in their communities too.”

