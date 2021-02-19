YMCA of Parkersburg to offer new class for children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg will soon be offering a new class for children called Tumbling for Kids. It will take place Wednesdays at 7 P.M., March 3 - April 14.

The class, intended for children six years old and up, will teach gymnastics fundamentals like cartwheels, backbends, handstands, and more. It will also teach life skills like goal-setting, self-discipline, self-confidence, time management, counting, and reading.

Children who participate will be encouraged to take part in show-and-tell opportunities, as well.

The cost of the class is $24 for members, $30 for non-members. Registration is open now, and can be completed online here.

Additional information about the class can be found on the YMCA’s website, here.

