Advertisement

YMCA of Parkersburg to offer new class for children

Parkersburg YMCA
Parkersburg YMCA(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg will soon be offering a new class for children called Tumbling for Kids. It will take place Wednesdays at 7 P.M., March 3 - April 14.

The class, intended for children six years old and up, will teach gymnastics fundamentals like cartwheels, backbends, handstands, and more. It will also teach life skills like goal-setting, self-discipline, self-confidence, time management, counting, and reading.

Children who participate will be encouraged to take part in show-and-tell opportunities, as well.

The cost of the class is $24 for members, $30 for non-members. Registration is open now, and can be completed online here.

Additional information about the class can be found on the YMCA’s website, here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
No one was hurt when a pickup truck rolled over Thursday morning on State Route 7 between...
Pickup truck rolls over on Route 7
House smoking after fire spread from utility trailer
Fire on Lynn Street makes its way to house
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. governor announces lowering of restrictions
Zachary Bailey
Obituary: Zachary Ryan Bailey

Latest News

Bills seek to limit governor’s powers on federal spending and emergency orders
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 12 deaths, 295 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
Forecast for February 19th
Forecast for February 19th