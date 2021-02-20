6 new COVID- deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 20, 2021, there have been 2,108,319 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,364 total cases and 2,254 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Gilmer County, an 87-year old female from Logan County, and a 60-year old male from Fayette County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community, and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,166), Berkeley (9,551), Boone (1,541), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,990), Cabell (7,679), Calhoun (219), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,596), Gilmer (701), Grant (1,047), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,495), Hancock (2,570), Hardy (1,258), Harrison (4,795), Jackson (1,639), Jefferson (3,561), Kanawha (11,836), Lewis (1,014), Lincoln (1,205), Logan (2,651), Marion (3,605), Marshall (2,970), Mason (1,753), McDowell (1,335), Mercer (4,150), Mineral (2,570), Mingo (2,087), Monongalia (7,739), Monroe (931), Morgan (910), Nicholas (1,156), Ohio (3,578), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,124), Raleigh (4,579), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (606), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,651), Wayne (2,578), Webster (290), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,925), Wyoming (1,717).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.