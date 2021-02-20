Parkersburg SWAT team arrests two after search warrant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Parkersburg men are facing charges after the Parkersburg SWAT team discovered drugs and a gun in a home in the 2200 block of 16th Street Friday morning.

Officers began searching the home around 6:30 a.m. and found suspected fentanyl, a .380 handgun and several items related to drug use and distribution. As a result, police said Chad Russell was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. The homeowner, James Johnson, was charged with knowingly providing a place for the use of drugs.

Authorities were able to get a search warrant for the home largely based on tips from the community, officials said.

Both Russell and Johnson were arraigned later Friday morning.

Johnson was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Russell was unable to post his $100,000 bond and remained in jail Friday night.

