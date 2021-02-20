Advertisement

Ryan accepts track and field scholarship offer from Ohio University

Warren High School’s Millie Ryan will compete for Ohio’s track and field team.
WTAP News @ 6 - College sports signings
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Millie Ryan is going to follow in her sister’s footsteps and compete for Ohio University’s track and field team during her college career.

Ryan signed her Letter of Intent Friday afternoon accepting a scholarship offer from the the Mid American Conference school..

Ryan is a thrower, and a two time district champion in both shot put and discus...

She placed sixth in the state of Ohio in discus in 2019 and has led the Warren girls field team in points the past two seasons.

