Winter weather impacts vaccine deliveries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About 600 Moderna doses were supposed to be delivered to the Washington County Health Department early this week. The weather however had other plans.

Originally their Thursday clinic was postponed to Monday but now it is being pushed back further. However, due to a hospital sharing some Moderna doses, some people still will get their vaccines. Acting Director of Nursing Angie Rarey said those doses will be focused on everyone approaching their 42 day mark. Additionally, Pfizer shipments have not been impacted for this health department therefore those clinics will not be impacted. Rarey assured us that, whether your appointment is canceled or not, they will try to reach out to everyone through phone calls. She said the postponements have been frustrating for all parties involved but the health department is doing its best under these circumstances.

“We want to serve the community to the best that, you know, to the best of our ability. You know, we don’t want to let anyone down. We want to make sure everyone gets what they need but unfortunately I can’t control snow and ice.”

The Marietta Belpre Health Department has also been impacted by late vaccine shipments. A spokesperson said the department has canceled all future first dose clinics until they have the vaccine on hand.

