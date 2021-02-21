Ohio Gov. DeWine visits Lawrence County to tour storm damage

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday morning visited Lawrence County to tour the areas impacted by the severe winter weather.

The governor declared a state of emergency earlier this week for Lawrence County.

Storm damage varied from downed power lines to broken fences to cars in ditches.

What I see in Lawrence County is what I expect. The people here are tough, resilient ... This is a huge hit.” DeWine said.

Neighbors have begun trying to recover, but there’s still a need for more manpower.

“Mother Nature is full of surprises, and she has certainly not been kind to Lawrence County,” said DeAnna Holliday, Lawrence County Commissioner. “The way we get more help to the groves is through the National Guard. Governor Dewine has heard our request, and he will be assessing that.”

Later Friday night, DeWine announced he had activated the Guard to help with cleanup in Lawrence and Gallia counties.

Out-of-pocket cleanup costs caused as much damage physically as financially.

“Some of the township trustees have spent as much as $13,000 already on tree removal. In the big schemes of government, that doesn’t sound like a big deal. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Holliday said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.