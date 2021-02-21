Parkersburg restaurant reacts to increase in restaurant capacity

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he would sign an executive order to increase the capacity at bars and restaurants from 50% to 75%.

Employees at the Parkersburg Brewing Company were relieved when hearing the announcement.

“Relieved, very, very happy,” says Assistant Manager Laura DiBetta Full. “As soon as he announced it we pulled our tables out of storage upstairs and put them right in. We’ve been waiting to have more tables.”

DiBetta Full says loosening the restrictions will help the restaurant and the other small businesses in Parkersburg.

“Loosening restrictions helps small businesses in Parkersburg,” explains DiBetta Full. “It will make us a little bit busier, make more people be able come enjoy a night out, and enjoy our food.”

