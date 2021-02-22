Advertisement

Gov. Justice to hold town hall meeting this afternoon

By Todd Baucher
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice announced this morning he will hold a virtual town hall on his proposal to repeal West Virginia’s income tax.

At his State of the State address earlier this month, the governor proposed cutting the state tax in half in 2021, before eventually eliminating it altogether.

The town hall will begin at 3 P.M., and will be streamed live on our WTAP Facebook page. Justice will answer as many pre-submitted questions as time allows.

CLICK HERE to submit a question or call the Governor’s Office at 304-558-2000 and a receptionist will take down your question.

