Local shelter dog gets glamorous two year anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month was the two year anniversary for a dog at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley so staff made sure she was celebrated in style. In fact, this dog got a full-out glamour photo-shoot, boas and all.

Bella was surrendered two years ago and has since won the heart of volunteers.

“When she first got here, myself and my daughters were about the only people who could walk her and, since then, she has become a favorite of the volunteers. In fact, I almost never get to walk Bella anymore,” said volunteer John Tynan.

She is best described as picky but loving. Tynan said she may be cautious at first but, once you get to know her, she’s a sweet, loyal dog.

Bella may not be an energetic puppy but she’s more than ready to marathon that new season of The Bachelor.

Tynan said, “She’ll definitely go on walks. She enjoys that but I think she’d sit around on the couch for a good part of the day, if you let her.”

The secret to Bella’s heart is booty rubs.

Tynan smiled, “She likes booty rubs so you give her a good scratch right above her tail and she gets very excited for that still. That was - that was how we broke her in early. She decided we were pretty good people if we could do that for her so.”

Bella may take some warming up to you before you can take her home so an experienced dog-owner would be best-fitting.

