Marietta Memorial Health Systems updates visitation policies

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Memorial Health Systems is updating its visitation policies.

The hospital system is allowing one visitor per day from noon to 7 p.m. at any of their medical facilities.

This includes Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, and Sistersville General Hospital. As well as physician centers, urgent care centers, and clinics.

This change is an attempt to slowly return to normal and allow patients to receive support from their loved ones.

“We believe that it is important to have outside support from close friends and family any time you are dealing with healthcare, perhaps you’re in recovery, or dealing with a health illness at the time. And we are very big advocates for participation from those support networks with our patients,” says Memorial Health Systems director of marketing and public relations, Jennifer Offenberger.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before visiting.

