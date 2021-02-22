Advertisement

New interim nursing director takes trial run

Angie Rarey is not new to the Washington County Health Department.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department recently got a new director of nursing.

Angie Rarey is not new to public health. She was most recently a children with medical handicaps nurse at the Washington County Health Department. She’s been with the department since September of 2020 and is currently working towards her masters in public health.

Rarey said she is working a 90 day trial with the new position rather than officially taking the job because of the last minute nature of the situation. In fact, she said she was offered the position the day Val Betkoski left.

“I was apprehensive on taking the position on a full-time basis because basically there wasn’t really a transition plan and there wasn’t any formal training or anything so I didn’t really know what I was agreeing to so I said I would try it out.”

Rarey declined to comment on the exact nature of the former director of nursing’s departure.

Rarey said she has always been a helper, loves Washington County, and looks to help the area reach its full potential.

