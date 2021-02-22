Obituary: Boyd L. Jones

Boyd L. Jones, 89, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence.

He was born September 12, 1931 in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Oval Vincent and Ola Barr Jones. Boyd was an US Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was retired from E.I. DuPont with over 33 years of service. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and the American Legion.

Boyd is survived by his children, Steve (Darlene) Jones of Michigan, Sharon (Steve) McCoy of Mineral Wells, Becky (Rob) Radcliff of Mineral Wells, and Brian (Yani) Jones of Warrenton, Virginia; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Irene Taylor Jones; granddaughter, Erika Jones; two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Sandy Runnion officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mineral Wells. Visitation will be 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.