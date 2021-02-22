Advertisement

Obituary: Charles Wesley Marks

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charles Wesley Marks, 88, of Rosedale, WV passed away on February 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born on August 29, 1932, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Edward and Virgie Byard Marks.

He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.  He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother

with a surplus of knowledge and wisdom passed down through generations.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Zara, granddaughter Miranda, brothers Kesley and Ronnie, and sister Christine.

He is survived by sister Ermal Vaughn, brother Richard Marks, children and their spouses Debbie Seese and Randy, Clinton Marks and Nora, Ronda Metz and Kenny, Anna Sniffin and Lenny; 9 grandchildren Chastity, Angela, Crystal, Tabitha, Dustan, Tony, Ashley, Nicole, Amanda; 19 great-grandchildren

Bryanna, Kaelyn, Teaghyn, Jaxson, Clinton, Izaya, Adein, Tristan, Zara, Wesley, Keith, Maggie, Emily, Jazlyn, Katie, Savannah, Olivia, Destiny, Preston; great-great Grandchild Zariah Rayn.

A funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Gip Community Church with Pastor Daniel Tanner officiating.  Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and at the church, Thursday from 1:00-2:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Elmira Baptist Church Cemetery.  Masks and social distancing are required.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

