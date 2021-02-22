Obituary: Donald Eugene Gaston

Donald Eugene Gaston, 69 of Parkersburg, passed away February 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 7, 1951 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Gilbert E. and Doris M. Cross Gaston.

Don was a 1969 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and retired as Manager of the Ohio Valley University Book Store. He worked for numerous restaurants in the Parkersburg area, some of which include Hardees, Ponderosa and The Italian Oven. He was a long-time member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ. Don served his county in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was very active in Girls softball in the Godbey Recreation League and had served as Commissioner.

Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Sheri Stivers Gaston, children: Philip M. Gaston (Sandi) of Little Hocking, Rachelle D. Cain (David) of Hickory, NC, Regina L. Kelley (James) of Parkersburg and Ryan E. Gaston of Parkersburg and three siblings: Shirley Johnson, Ronald L. Gaston and Susan Wright, all of Parkersburg.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Kye and Rayne Gaston, Natalie Cain, and Hayden and Reese Kelley, along with nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three beloved nephews: Jason, Shawn and Joey.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 4PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Dana Slingluff officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday 1-4PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

