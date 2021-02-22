Obituary: Margaret Ann Monroe

Margaret Ann Monroe, 88, of Vienna left this earthly world February 19, 2021. “I give thanks to my God at every remembrance of you.” Phil. 1:3

She was born July 28, 1932, in Parkersburg the daughter of John Owen and Susie Virginia Day.

Margaret graduated from PHS 1950. She served as a Justice of the Peace and then was elected Wood County Magistrate until her retirement.

She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and formerly attended Grace Gospel Church.

She was a faithful follower of God and beloved by her family.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Lisa (Doug) Carpenter, grandchildren; Matthew Monroe, Andrew Monroe, Jessica Gribble, Joshua Dowler, Michelle (Chris) Sams, Megan Skidmore, Brian (Katie) Carpenter, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Carpenter, and Emily (John) Herman and 15 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Gordon N. Monroe, son David Matthew Monroe, and daughter Myra J. Monroe.

Services will be at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, on Tues. Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Visitation is from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tues. Feb. 23, 2021. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.