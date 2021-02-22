Advertisement

Obituary: Marvelene “Missy” Ames

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marvelene “Missy” Ames, 47, of Parkersburg died February 15, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on February 12, 1974 in Jacksonville, FL and was the daughter of the late Leonard Lynn and Rozetta Ames.

Missy was the sunshine in the sky, loved life and was full of energy.  She also was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengal fans.  She will be missed by her family and friends and will never be forgotten.

She is survived by one sister, Tracy (Steve) Skellett of Stewart, OH; special friends, Helaina Rittenhouse and Sherry Rose; and companion, Bill Woolard.

In addition to  parents,  was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Ames, Aunt, Mary Lucas and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Margaret Ames, who raised her.

Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Steve Skellett officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Donations to help with funeral expenses may be made at  www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

