Obituary: Ramona Lee Coe

Ramona Lee Coe, 83, of Parkersburg, died February 19, 2021 at the Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton, WV. She was born on July 10, 1937 in Amma, WV and was the daughter of the late Harley and Cassa Cook Elswick.

Mona was a graduate of Ripley High School and Huntington Beauty College. A Christian by faith, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg. She loved the outdoors, fishing, animals, camping, traveling and most of all, her many friends. She was also a talented artist and a gifted singer.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Leslie (David) Richmond of Flat Top, WV; one brother, Burl (Elaine) Elswick of Vienna, WV; special nieces Kathe Deitzler and Mona Cutler; her husband Ronald W. Kerns of Parkersburg; step-daughter Courtney Kerns in Grand Rapids, MN; step-son Don Coe, Jr. of CA; and her dear friend, Carolyn Miller of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald Coe; two brothers Robert and Bruce Elswick.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 am with Reverend Michael Seely officiating.

Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet.

Visitation will be held Friday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Rocking Chair Residential Care for the loving care they provided Mona in her time of need.

