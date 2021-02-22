Advertisement

Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.
Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was caught and put into custody.
UPDATE: Police chase suspect charged with felony
Parkersburg Brewing Company
Parkersburg restaurant reacts to increase in restaurant capacity
Cole Myers may be well-grounded but his eyes are set on the sky.
Local high schooler packs his bags for the military
Coronavirus in West Virginia
7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
Kristo Kriechbaum was filled with both a sense of excitement and relief after the landing.
Marietta High School graduate is a part of NASA’s Mars rover team

Latest News

Forecast for February 22nd
Forecast for February 22nd
What's Trending
What's Trending, 2/22/21
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 2/22/21
Former President Donald Trump sought to halt the tax record turnover to the New York state...
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records