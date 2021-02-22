Three arrested following Coolville search warrant

COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Three Coolville men were arrested after a search warrant revealed suspected drugs and guns at a home in the 27000 block of Huckleberry Road in Coolville last Friday.

According to a news release, Kenneth R. Roberts, 55, and Kenneth J. Roberts, 37, were both arrested for having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs. Those are all third degree felonies.

Jason Martin, 35, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Washington County.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said the search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking. It was executed by the Athens County Special Response Team, the Criminal Interdiction Units, and Athens Major Crimes Unit.

Smith said authorities recovered 17 grams of suspected heroin, suspected meth, drug abuse instruments, and items associated with drug trafficking from the home. They also found 10 guns and around $3,900 in cash.

Authorities are requesting a $75,000 bond for both Roberts men.

“The citizens of Athens County and their safety are our number one priority,” said Smith. “We are determined to bring illegal drug users to justice, one search warrant at a time.”

