West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia high school winter sports competitions are right around the corner, and fans will be excited to get back to watching the games.

Because of COVID-19 guideline changes in the mountain state, teams can expect a larger number of people in the stands.

Those attending games will be temperature checked and will need to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

And because of the structure for these indoor facilities, spectators will be relegated to “pods” or “sections” in the stands.

“Some facilities will have individual seats, every six feet. Other people will have pods of two every six feet. Other people might have a variety of pods of two, three or four. That will be up to each school to work out,” says WVSSAC executive director, Bernie Dolan.

Officials from the state’s athletic commission are excited for the increase in attendance for these student-athletes.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.