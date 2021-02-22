Advertisement

West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates

West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates
West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia high school winter sports competitions are right around the corner, and fans will be excited to get back to watching the games.

Because of COVID-19 guideline changes in the mountain state, teams can expect a larger number of people in the stands.

Those attending games will be temperature checked and will need to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

And because of the structure for these indoor facilities, spectators will be relegated to “pods” or “sections” in the stands.

“Some facilities will have individual seats, every six feet. Other people will have pods of two every six feet. Other people might have a variety of pods of two, three or four. That will be up to each school to work out,” says WVSSAC executive director, Bernie Dolan.

Officials from the state’s athletic commission are excited for the increase in attendance for these student-athletes.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Ohio man charged after leading police on a chase through Parkersburg
Parkersburg Brewing Company
Parkersburg restaurant reacts to increase in restaurant capacity
Cole Myers may be well-grounded but his eyes are set on the sky.
Local high schooler packs his bags for the military
Coronavirus in West Virginia
7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
Bella has lived at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for two years now.
Local shelter dog gets glamorous two year anniversary

Latest News

Scoreboard- Feb. 19
WTAP News @ 6 - College sports signings
Ryan accepts track and field scholarship offer from Ohio University
Gabe Hendershot (center) signs with Fairmont State University
Gabe Hendershot signs with Fairmont State
Scoreboard- Feb. 18