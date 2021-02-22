Wood County Commission concerned more vaccinations haven’t been administered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is concerned about the rate at which COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the county.

While several West Virginia counties are seeing vaccinations taking place at a rate of more than 25%-including neighboring Pleasants County-in Wood County, the rate is 16%.

The numbers are based on data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, from its COVID-19 dashboard.

Other numbers from the DHHR site:

Wood County has delivered 13,801 doses, at a percentage of 16.5% of the county’s population.

Pleasants County: 1,949 doses, 26.1%.

Ritchie County: 1,747 doses, 18.3%.

Wirt County: 1,212 doses, 20.8%.

Jackson County: 5,703 doses, 20%. (Jackson County is not part of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s region.)

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department last week had to postpone two vaccination clinics at WVU-Parkersburg, due to the weather. One of those postponed clinics was held Monday.

The commission Monday also concluded this year’s round of hearings on property tax appraisal appeals. For the third year in a row, no one showed up to contest their tax appraisals.

Commission President Blair Couch says that’s due to work by the county assessor’s office, to work out any disagreements with property owners.

