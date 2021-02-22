Advertisement

W.Va. health officials: variant reason to be “vigilant”

ND COVID-19 Variant Graphic
ND COVID-19 Variant Graphic(Station)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Much of the questioning at the governor’s COVID-19 briefing Monday dealt with news late Friday that three cases of the UK variant were detected in North Central West Virginia.

State health officials noted the variant has now been found in 44 states.

They point out, while the variants have been found to be treatable by the existing vaccines, they will remain a threat until the majority of the population receives shots.

And they added continuing the current safeguards is more important than ever to combat the virus.

”People should be not scared of this; this is just part of the unfolding of this virus,” said Dr. Clay Marsh of West Virginia University. “But we have the capabilites to track this, which is important, and we’re tracking this actively now.”

“We’ve seen three so far in West Virginia, so it’s possible we’ll see more in the state,” added State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad. “With that being said, we want people to wear their masks and take it seriously.”

Retired West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer, who oversees rollout of the vaccines, predicted they could be available to the general public between the months of March and October.

430,000 total doses have been delivered to the state so far, with more than 100% distributed.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Ohio man charged after leading police on a chase through Parkersburg
Parkersburg Brewing Company
Parkersburg restaurant reacts to increase in restaurant capacity
Cole Myers may be well-grounded but his eyes are set on the sky.
Local high schooler packs his bags for the military
Coronavirus in West Virginia
7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
Bella has lived at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for two years now.
Local shelter dog gets glamorous two year anniversary

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
DeWine reminds Ohioans of compassionate care visits
Shots
Wood County Commission concerned more vaccinations haven’t been administered
West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates
West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Gov. Justice explains income tax elimination in town hall meeting