AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll- Feb. 22

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (60) 22-0 1,596 1

2. Baylor (4) 17-0 1,540 2

3. Michigan 16-1 1,472 3

4. Ohio St. 18-5 1,370 4

5. Illinois 16-5 1,356 5

6. Alabama 18-5 1,196 8

7. Oklahoma 14-5 1,150 9

8. Villanova 14-3 1,132 10

9. Iowa 17-6 1,088 11

10. West Virginia 15-6 1,014 13

11. Florida St. 13-3 967 16

12. Houston 18-3 921 6

13. Creighton 16-5 836 14

14. Texas 13-6 730 12

15. Virginia 15-5 690 7

16. Virginia Tech 14-4 545 18

17. Kansas 17-7 532 23

18. Texas Tech 14-7 477 15

19. Southern Cal 18-4 423 17

20. Arkansas 17-5 346 24

21. Loyola Chicago 19-4 288 22

22. San Diego St. 17-4 222 25

23. Wisconsin 16-8 200 21

24. Missouri 14-6 149 20

25. Tennessee 15-6 145 19

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita St. 6, Boise St. 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.