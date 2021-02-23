AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll- Feb. 22
Ohio State remains fourth, and WVU moves up to tenth in the latest AP basketball poll
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (60) 22-0 1,596 1
2. Baylor (4) 17-0 1,540 2
3. Michigan 16-1 1,472 3
4. Ohio St. 18-5 1,370 4
5. Illinois 16-5 1,356 5
6. Alabama 18-5 1,196 8
7. Oklahoma 14-5 1,150 9
8. Villanova 14-3 1,132 10
9. Iowa 17-6 1,088 11
10. West Virginia 15-6 1,014 13
11. Florida St. 13-3 967 16
12. Houston 18-3 921 6
13. Creighton 16-5 836 14
14. Texas 13-6 730 12
15. Virginia 15-5 690 7
16. Virginia Tech 14-4 545 18
17. Kansas 17-7 532 23
18. Texas Tech 14-7 477 15
19. Southern Cal 18-4 423 17
20. Arkansas 17-5 346 24
21. Loyola Chicago 19-4 288 22
22. San Diego St. 17-4 222 25
23. Wisconsin 16-8 200 21
24. Missouri 14-6 149 20
25. Tennessee 15-6 145 19
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita St. 6, Boise St. 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.
