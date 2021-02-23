AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll- Feb. 22

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (28) 18-1 748 1

2. NC State 15-2 685 4

3. Texas A&M (1) 20-1 684 5

4. Stanford (1) 20-2 660 6

5. South Carolina 18-3 638 2

6. Louisville 20-2 599 3

7. Baylor 17-2 588 7

8. Maryland 16-2 539 9

9. Arizona 15-2 522 10

10. UCLA 13-4 459 8

11. Indiana 14-4 425 14

12. Michigan 13-2 415 11

13. South Florida 13-1 398 12

14. Oregon 13-6 294 13

15. Ohio St. 13-4 287 15

16. Arkansas 17-7 276 18

17. Georgia 17-4 257 22

18. West Virginia 17-3 244 19

19. Kentucky 15-6 231 17

20. Tennessee 13-6 206 21

21. Gonzaga 19-3 186 16

22. South Dakota St. 19-2 125 23

23. Missouri St. 15-2 93 25

24. DePaul 13-5 85 19

25. Rutgers 10-3 50 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, BYU 3, Marquette 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.