Advertisement

AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll- Feb. 22

Ohio State is ranked 15th and WVU is 18th in the latest AP Top 25 women’s hoops poll.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (28) 18-1 748 1

2. NC State 15-2 685 4

3. Texas A&M (1) 20-1 684 5

4. Stanford (1) 20-2 660 6

5. South Carolina 18-3 638 2

6. Louisville 20-2 599 3

7. Baylor 17-2 588 7

8. Maryland 16-2 539 9

9. Arizona 15-2 522 10

10. UCLA 13-4 459 8

11. Indiana 14-4 425 14

12. Michigan 13-2 415 11

13. South Florida 13-1 398 12

14. Oregon 13-6 294 13

15. Ohio St. 13-4 287 15

16. Arkansas 17-7 276 18

17. Georgia 17-4 257 22

18. West Virginia 17-3 244 19

19. Kentucky 15-6 231 17

20. Tennessee 13-6 206 21

21. Gonzaga 19-3 186 16

22. South Dakota St. 19-2 125 23

23. Missouri St. 15-2 93 25

24. DePaul 13-5 85 19

25. Rutgers 10-3 50 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, BYU 3, Marquette 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Ohio man charged after leading police on a chase through Parkersburg
Parkersburg Brewing Company
Parkersburg restaurant reacts to increase in restaurant capacity
Cole Myers may be well-grounded but his eyes are set on the sky.
Local high schooler packs his bags for the military
Coronavirus in West Virginia
7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
Bella has lived at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for two years now.
Local shelter dog gets glamorous two year anniversary

Latest News

Miller qualifies for national women’s wrestling championshp tournament
AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll- Feb. 22
West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates
West Virginia High School winter sports attendance updates
Scoreboard- Feb. 19