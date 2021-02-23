Advertisement

Deadline approaching for Parkersburg Area Community Foundation scholarship applications

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation(WTAP)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The application deadline for the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) 2021 Consolidated Scholarship Application is next week, Monday, March 1.  The Foundation administers more than 180 scholarship funds for the benefit of students in its 11-county service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio).

Through the Foundation’s online scholarship application, students are given the opportunity to apply for multiple scholarships through one easy application. To apply, students must visit the Foundation’s website, www.pacfwv.com/scholarships

Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $368,000 to area students. These awards were made possible by many generous donors who established scholarship funds with the Foundation to help local students fulfill their educational goals. 

Those who would like to learn more about the 2021 scholarship application process are asked to contact the PACF’s Regional Scholarships Officer, Rachel Brezler, by calling 304.428.4438 or by emailing rachel.brezler@pacfwv.com.

